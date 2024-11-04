Ganja smuggler escapes police custody in Odisha while cops take bath

BERHAMPUR: A 32-year-old man, arrested recently for allegedly smuggling ganja, managed to escape from Maharashtra police custody from a lodge at Mohana in Gajapati district while the cops were having a bath here on Sunday.

The accused, Juel Sabar of Hikirima village in Mohana block, fled despite being bound by cuffs on his legs. He had been arrested from Akola in Maharashtra on October 27 for smuggling around 24 kg ganja.

On the day, Akola police led by assistant police inspector (API) Pankaj Dhole reached Mohana along with Sabar for further probe. The police team had booked a lodge for its stay during the course of investigation. However, they had not intimated the matter to their Mohana counterparts here.

As per information, the police personnel were taking a bath while Sabar was bound by cuffs on his hands and legs. However taking advantage of the cops’ absence, the accused somehow managed to free his hands and fled with his legs still shackled. When the cops emerged after taking bath, they were shocked to learn that Sabar had fled.

Upon checking the CCTV footages, police found Sabar moving out of the building. He was later traced near a bridge from where he disappeared into a thick bush. Mohana police were apprised of the matter and a manhunt was launched to nab Sabar. While police are yet to comment on the matter, the fact that Sabar was kept in a lodge instead of a lock-up has raised questions.