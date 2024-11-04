Injured elephant found with multiple arrow wounds in Odisha's Nuagarh reserve forest

CUTTACK: A male elephant was found grievously wounded on Sunday after being reportedly shot by poachers with arrows in Nuagarh reserve forest of Narasinghpur eastern range under Athagarh forest division.

Locals spotted the injured tusker, aged around eight years, moving slowly on the embankment of Raghupani pond near Sheramunda in the morning. Unable to bear the pain due to multiple arrow wounds, the elephant was violently trumpeting while moving around the water body.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Athagarh JD Pati said on receiving information about the injured elephant, rapid response teams (RRTs) from Nandankanan and Dhenkanal were rushed to the spot. The RRTs tranquillised the injured elephant and provided necessary treatment.

The DFO informed that the elephant had four arrow wounds. “We believe the pachyderm was shot a day back. The arrows were not stuck in its body and had fallen off before locals spotted the animal. After treatment, the elephant was released into the forest. Local forest staff have been instructed to keep a watch on the injured elephant,” Pati added.

Forest officials have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend the poachers involved in shooting the elephant with arrows.