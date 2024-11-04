Odisha plans year-long celebrations for Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab’s 125th birth anniversary

BHUBANESWAR: The 125th birth anniversary of Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab, the architect of modern Odisha and former chief minister, will be a year-long celebration. The decision was taken at a high-power committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Sunday.

Constituted by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, the committee decided to organise a three-day state-level function in Bhubaneswar from November 21 to 23 to commemorate the freedom fighter.

It was also decided to establish a memorial museum at Mahtab’s birthplace Agarapada in Bhadrak district, install his statue and develop the site as a tourist destination. Besides, national seminars on the works of Mahtab will be hosted in Bhubaneswar from November 23 to 25.

Describing Mahtab as a nationalist, the chief minister said various programs will be held across Odisha to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary. Mahtab was born on November 21, 1899 and passed away on January 2, 1987.

Majhi said several sub-committees will be formed to take decisions about the programmes to be held at different places in the state. Researchers working on Mahtab will be given more opportunities to bring to light many unexplored facts about his life. Books authored by Mahtab will be republished in Hindi, English and other regional languages. Additionally, a multi-volume of books on Mahtab’s contributions will also be published.

Hailing Mahtab as the collective expression of Odia people, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there is a need for research on the life of the freedom fighter to understand Odia nationalism. He suggested for establishing a ‘Mahtab Centre’ at Utkal University.

Highlighting four aspects of Mahtab’s life, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said the veteran leader was a freedom fighter, great administrator, social reformer and promoter of Odia unity. He proposed establishment of memorials at Hadagada and Bhubaneswar and including the plays written by Mahtab as part of the year-long celebration.

Other issues discussed in the meeting included publication of books on Mahtab’s works and achievements, preparation of documentaries, establishing a separate gallery at the State Museum and Chairs in his name in various universities, photo and painting exhibitions, publication of special issue of Shishulekha and re-publication of his literary works. Additionally, a biopic on Mahtab’s life has been planned. It will be screened in schools, colleges and universities.

Among others, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo attended the meeting.