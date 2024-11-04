Odisha's star swimmer Pratyasa receives Ekalabya Puraskar for 2024

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s ace swimmer Pratyasa Ray was presented the 32nd Ekalabya Puraskar for 2024 on Sunday.

Pratyasa received a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh for her impressive track record at the Ekalabya Puraskar award ceremony held in the city.

Besides, sprinter Dondapati Mrutyum Jayaram and badminton player Tanvi Patri were honoured with citations and cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh each for their outstanding performances at both national and international levels.

Attending the ceremony as the chief guest, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo gave away the awards to the sportspersons.

Ekalabya Puraskar, instituted by IMPaCT in 1993 and managed by IMFA, has come a long way to be recognised as the most prestigious sports award of Odisha. On the occasion, Kendrapara MP and chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee Ekalabya Puraskar Baijayant Panda said IMPaCT has been in continuous pursuit to recognise and inspire excellence in sports besides contributing to the general welfare of the society at large.

Ekalabya Puraskar is instituted to encourage young sportspersons of the state to perform at the national and international arenas, added Panda who is also a trustee of IMPaCT.