Srikant Jena demands Odisha food minister’s resignation over two tribal women’s deaths

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Srikant Jena on Sunday demanded the resignation of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra for his misleading statement on the death of two tribal women in Mandipanka village of Kandhamal district after consuming mango kernel.

Jena, who visited the village on Saturday, said the minister’s claim that the deceased’s family had sufficient food and did not collect their October-December quota of rice is completely false.

“The rice provided in July, meant to last till September, barely lasted for a month. The rice quota for October-December was released on November 2. Why was October’s ration delayed for a month?” he questioned.

Stating that it was a criminal offence, the Congress leader said had the rice been released on time in October, the loss of two precious lives could have been avoided. Villagers are not consuming mango kernels by choice but are forced to do so because of insufficient food.

Jena further said the district collector is yet to visit the village. The minister should have visited the village before making such a statement. The Governor and the chief minister should also visit the village where people lack basic needs. In emergencies, people travel 120 km to the nearest hospital in Berhampur. The block headquarter is also 50 km away, he said.

Jena said it is also surprising that the Governor, who is the constitutional custodian of the tribals and their rights, has yet to raise his concern over the issue. He demanded that the foodgrain supply should be increased to 15 kg per person per month, with strict enforcement of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) provision of 35 kg per household.