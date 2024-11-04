Woman killed over extra-marital affair in Odisha's Ganjam village; two arrested

BERHAMPUR: Sheragada police in Ganjam district cracked the mystery behind the murder of a married woman with the arrest of two persons on Sunday.

The highly decomposed body of the woman was recovered from a teak forest near Badagada village on October 26. Since the body had deep injury marks on the head, police registered a case and started a probe, said Aska SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra. During the course of the investigation, the body was identified as that of Laxmi Nahak (23), wife of Pintu Nahak (24) of Dhougaon village within Dharakote police limits.

Laxmi had married Pintu five years back and the couple was blessed with a boy who is now three years old. Sources said, Laxmi developed an affair with Pintu’s cousin Krushna a few months back. In September, Krushna took Laxmi to his house in Manikyapur where both stayed for a few days. Pintu was enraged as Laxmi had left behind his son and was staying with Krushna and decided to kill her. Pintu went to Manikyapur to carry out the act Laxmi but failed as he could not find her.

On October 17, Pintu along with his other cousin Tirtha (23), reached Manikyapur when Krushna was away from his house. Pintu told Laxmi that their son had been crying for her and pleaded her to see the boy. Laxmi agreed to leave for Dhougaon and rode on a motorcycle with Pintu and Tirtha. On the way, they stopped at a teak forest near Badagada. While Tirtha waited on the roadside, Pintu took Laxmi inside the forest on some pretext and attacked her with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot.

After leaving Laxmi’s body in the forest, Pintu and Tirtha returned to Dhougaon.

Since Laxmi had been staying with Krushna, nobody in Dhougaon noticed her absence. However, during the investigation, police interrogated Pintu on Saturday. Pintu soon confessed to having killed his wife. He was arrested along with Tirtha and forwarded to court, said the SDPO.