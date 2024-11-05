AI-generated image of Donald Trump, Melania, and Elon Musk as Indian politicians goes viral in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : A day before the US presidential election gets underway, Odisha politics and political leaders were found caught in the frenzy albeit in a quirky manner when AI-generated or finely morphed images of former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump, ex-first lady Melania Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk went viral on Monday.

In one particular image, Trump, Melania and Elon were seen sitting cross-legged on the floor and having a hearty full-course meal from sal leaf plates by their hand in a village household. Melania is seen wearing a saree, while Trump and Elon were wearing traditional Indian kurtas with saffron and green scarves.

As they were re-imagined as typical Indian politicians on campaign trail, the real picture was from 2018 and taken when the then BJP president Amit Shah was having lunch at the house of a Dalit at Deogaon village in Balangir district. He was accompanied by KV Singh Deo, the present deputy chief minister of Odisha, the latter’s wife and now Balangir BJP MP Sangeeta Singh Deo and a host of state BJP functionaries including Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram.