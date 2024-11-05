Cancer OPD services to initiate at Padmapur sub-divisional hospital

BARGARH: In a bid to encourage more people to undergo screening for early detection of cancer, a new weekly cancer OPD will be made available at the Padampur sub-divisional hospital every Tuesday starting from November 5.

Sources said around 8,000 new cancer cases are reported in the state every year. Of them, while over 60 per cent cancer patients belong to Western Odisha, the majority are from the Bargarh district.

After opening of the cancer hospital, though accessibility of patients to detection and diagnosis of the disease has increased significantly, those residing in rural and peripheral areas continue to be deprived of these facilities.

Under such circumstances, this initiative is expected to yield a positive outcome. In-charge onco-surgeon at Bargarh Cancer Hospital, Dr Naresh Padhan said the objective is to sensitise public as well as local doctors to not stigmatise cancer and conduct screening for detection of the disease at an early stage, expediting treatment of those affected.

“Previously, these basic facilities were not accessible to people in peripheral areas. Now that we are taking it to their nearest point, we request them to avail the service. The proposal had been extended to the state authority and accordingly, planned to hold it every Tuesday. It is being done on a pilot basis and we will plan the future course of action, on the basis of the response we receive,” he added.

Chairman of Fighters Group, Ashwini Kumar Darji said “Early cancer detection helps minimise the risk of fatality.”