Congress demands establishment of development council for Odisha's Kandhamal, Gajapati

BHUBANESHWAR: Congress on Tuesday demanded the establishment of a development council for Kandhamal and Gajapati districts for focused and inclusive growth of these neglected regions.

Members of the steering committee of the party submitted a memorandum to Governor Raghubar Das urging his intervention after the death of two tribal women in Mandipanka village of Kandhamal district after consuming mango kernel. The memorandum demanded the implementation of the PESA Act for the overall development of tribal areas of the state.

The memorandum stated that as he is the custodian of tribal rights, the Governor should visit these areas to witness the ground realities firsthand. “Your presence will bring much-needed attention to the problems, helping to set many things back on track,” he added.