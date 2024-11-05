Elderly couple in Odisha's Kendrapara forced to live in toilet for six years due to lack of PMAY housing

KENDRAPARA: The alleged apathy of the government in providing an elderly couple with a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has forced them into residing at a toilet for the last six years.

Sharing his misery, 70-year-old Pradeep Das of Garajanga village under Marsaghai block said their plight began when their thatched house was destroyed back in 2018 owing to incessant rains.

“During that time, I received Rs 12,000 for construction of a toilet under Swachh Bharat Mission. However, as we had nowhere to live, we constructed the toilet and began living in it,” said the elderly man who also suffers from paralysis. Since then, Pradeep has been residing at the toilet along with his wife 66-year-old Yasodha while their only son works as a daily wager in Bhubaneswar.

“Since the space in the toilet is too small to accommodate me and my wife, I sleep outside in the night while she stays inside. We have covered the toilet pan with a sack and attend nature’s call at a nearby field,” Pradeep said.

He complained that he had taken the issue up with the sarpanch and other members of the panchayat seeking a house under PMAY but to no avail. “It is shameful that we are having to live in a toilet since such a long time but we have no other option,” said Yasodha.

Contacted, additional district magistrate, Kendrapara Nilu Mohapatra said the block development officer has been asked to submit a report on the matter. “After receiving the report, the district administration will provide funds to the elderly couple to build a pucca house,” he added.