Enough is enough, says Gajapati on ISKCON Rath Yatras

BHUBANESHWAR: Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb on Tuesday said ISKCON should adopt a resolution on organizing all festivals and rituals of the Trinity in all its temples worldwide, as per the well-established traditions and rituals of the Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri.

If required, legal options will be explored to prevent the untimely celebration of two of the most important rituals of the Trinity – Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra – by ISKCON.

Addressing a press conference over the issue here on Tuesday, Gajapati said the governing body commission of ISKCON will be approached to take steps in this regard to prevent the untimely organization of Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra outside India as it was done in the case of ISKCON temples within the country in 2021. “Enough is enough. We have been protesting this since 1967. Since this is an issue related to traditions, we are taking a peaceful path to address the issue. We will wait till the governing body commission meeting of ISKCON in March next year. Suppose they do not decide to stop such celebrations which are against Srimandir’s Record of Rights and do not confirm the Skanda Purana. In that case, we will be forced to resort to legal options,” the Gajapati said.