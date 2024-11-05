Man dies after coming in contact with live wire in Odisha

DHENKANAL: A 40-year-old man on Monday died after coming in contact with a live electric wire laid on a paddy farm by poachers to hunt wild animals particularly boars.

The victim was identified as Santosh Pradhan of Kankili village within Kamakhyanagar police limits.The incident occurred on Sunday night near Baunsapal village. As per police, Santosh along with his wife and two children had gone to his father-in-law’s house in Gundichanali.

While they were returning home via Baunsapal, Santosh instead of walking on the road chose a shorter route through a paddy farm. However, he came in contact with the live wire in the farm and died on the spot. His family survived.

Kamakhyanagar IIC Dhiren Behera reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A case in this regard has been registered under section 106 of BNS. Behera said the wire may have been laid by a resident of Baunsapal and the culprits will be arrested soon.