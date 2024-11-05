Miscreant 'opens fire' at Nandankanan Express in Odisha, damages window glass

BHUBANESWAR: An unidentified miscreant allegedly fired two rounds of bullet targeting New Delhi-Puri Nandankanan Express in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Tuesday spreading panic among passengers.

Sources said, the miscreant opened the fire at the moving train on the Up track between Bhadrak and Baudpur stations at about 9:40 am. One of the bullets hit the widow of the guard brake van damaging the glass.

A guard of the to train immediately alerted the driver and senior railway authorities. "I first heard a loud sound and something hitting the coach when the signal is being changed at the traffic gate after the train moved past the south cabin of Bhadrak station. I thought it could be due to pelting of stones at the train. But when I came closer to the door, I saw one person with a pistol like object and smoke emanating from it," guard Mahendra Behera told mediapersons.

Although it is yet to be ascertained whether the sound and damage to the window glass was due to pelting of stone or firing, Bhadrak police and Government Railway Police (GRP) have begun a joint investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, East Coast Railways (ECoR) has also asked senior officials to submit a report on the incident. No passenger has been hurt and the local unit of Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been asked to rush to Bhadrak station to probe the incident.

“RPF unit of Jajpur Road-Keonjhar was instructed to attend to the train while the Bhadrak unit was directed to reach the location of the incident, coordinating closely with the Government Railway Police Service and local police,” ECoR said in a statement.