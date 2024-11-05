Murder accused shot in broad daylight over family rivalries in Odisha

ROURKELA: A murder accused was shot at in broad daylight by three motorcycle-borne assailants on the busy ring road near Traffic Gate market within Plant Site police limits here.

The victim, Avesh Rai, in his late thirties, is undergoing treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and his condition is stated to be stable. The incident occurred at around 9 am when Avesh, who works as a lineman for an auto-rickshaw stand, was standing near the Traffic Gate. The assailants opened fire at him and sped away.

Basing on preliminary investigation, police attributed the incident to a prolonged rivalry between two families with criminal antecedents. One of the three assailants was the son of a man who was allegedly killed by Avesh in 2004.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the incident took place over prolonged enmity involving a series of violent events spread over 23 years. He said in 1997 one Bhagwan Sahu had orchestrated the murder of Avesh’s mother in Traffic Gate vegetable market. In 2004 Avesh with his three accomplices had murdered Bhagwan in the same market.