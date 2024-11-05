Murder accused shot in broad daylight over family rivalries in Odisha

ROURKELA: A murder accused was shot at in broad daylight by three motorcycle-borne assailants on the busy ring road near Traffic Gate market within Plant Site police limits here.
The victim, Avesh Rai, in his late thirties, is undergoing treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and his condition is stated to be stable. The incident occurred at around 9 am when Avesh, who works as a lineman for an auto-rickshaw stand, was standing near the Traffic Gate. The assailants opened fire at him and sped away.
Basing on preliminary investigation, police attributed the incident to a prolonged rivalry between two families with criminal antecedents. One of the three assailants was the son of a man who was allegedly killed by Avesh in 2004.
DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the incident took place over prolonged enmity involving a series of violent events spread over 23 years. He said in 1997 one Bhagwan Sahu had orchestrated the murder of Avesh’s mother in Traffic Gate vegetable market. In 2004 Avesh with his three accomplices had murdered Bhagwan in the same market.
The DIG said Bhagwan’s son Sagar Sahu along with two other youths arrived in a motorcycle and Sagar fired at least two rounds at Avesh to avenge his father’s murder. He said two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and one bullet was stuck in the right back of Avesh. Rai said a manhunt has been launched and the culprits will be arrested soon.
Sources said Avesh’s family resides in Ganjambasti along Mahtab Road, while Bhagwan’s family lives in the nearby Traffic Gate Market area. When Avesh was a minor, Bhagwan orchestrated a fatal attack on Avesh’s mother and his elder brother Rajendra in the market.
Avesh’s mother with multiple stabbing injuries had died instantly while Rajendra survived after treatment. In retaliation, the market with temporary sheds was set on fire. Avesh waited for seven years and with elimination of Bhagwan in the same market took his revenge. Avesh and three other co-accused had spent several years in jail for Bhagwan’s murder, sources said.