NGT issue notices to Odisha pollution control board on inaction against cracker ban

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday issued notices to the member secretary of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and deputy chief controller of explosives on a petition seeking intervention against alleged inaction of the government on the orders of the Supreme Court and also the green panel imposing complete ban on firecrackers in seven ‘non-attainment cities’ of the state.

Of the 102 non-attainment cities identified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), seven - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Angul, Talcher, Balasore, Kalinganagar and Rourkela - are in Odisha. In these cities, the ambient air quality does not meet NAAQS with respect to PM10 and PM2.

The petition filed by Sanjay Kumar Nayak, an Aska-based environmental activist, also sought ban on use of firecrackers during rituals of Lord Jagannath in Puri, citing the major mishap during Chandan Jatra on May 29 this year. The mishap that occurred due to blast of illegal and banned firecrackers resulted in death of 15 people and caused severe injuries to over 22 others, the petition alleged.

The bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) also issued notice to the state chief secretary, DGP and chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri on the issue.

The bench posted the matter to January 9 for further consideration and directed the respondents to submit replies within six weeks.

The petition alleged that even after a complete ban on firecrackers by the Supreme Court and NGT, there has been no change in the situation. Manufacturing of hazardous and harmful firecrackers in the garb of green crackers continues within the state.

Apart from Diwali, firecrackers are rampantly used on every occasion from Christmas to Zero Night and New Year eve, marriage processions to immersion ceremonies, the petition stated.