NIT-R doctor found hanging on campus

ROURKELA: A 28-year-old medical officer (MO) of the health centre at the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) was found hanging in his official residence here on Monday.

Santosh Hugar, the young doctor, is suspected to have died by suicide. NIT-R registrar Prof Rohan Dhiman said Hugar had joined the institute’s health centre last year.

The matter came to light when he did not report to duty on Monday morning. His colleague tried contacting him. When he did not receive any response, he sought information on Hugar from another doctor residing in the same building. He then checked Hugar’s room through the balcony and found him hanging, Prof Dhiman added.

Security guards of NIT-R and Sector-3 police were immediately informed. They rushed to the spot, broke open the door and seized the body in presence of the scientific team. A suicide note was reportedly found but its contents have not been disclosed by police.

The exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained. Hugar’s family members are expected to arrive on Tuesday, after which the autopsy will be conducted. Zone II DSP Pushpanjali Ningi was unavailable for comment.