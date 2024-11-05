Odisha government suspects fulminant hepatitis in deaths linked to mango kernel gruel

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday said fulminant hepatitis leading to multi-organ failure could have caused the death of two women, who had consumed mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

On Thursday, Runi Majhi (30) and Ranita Patamajhi (28) of Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block died and six others were hospitalised after they consumed the gruel made of mango kernel.

Director of Public Health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said, “Although postmortem and food sample test reports are still awaited, two other patients who have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, have been diagnosed with pulmonary hepatic failure caused by a fungal infection. They are being treated for multi-organ failure. This is why we are suspecting that the two women could have died due to fulminant hepatitis,” he said.

Fulminant hepatitis, Dr Mishra said, is a severe form of acute liver failure found in people without prior liver problems or chronic hepatitis. It developed in those who had the gruel after two or three days of its preparation. The gruel was kept without proper preservation and it became toxic leading to fungal growth among those who consumed it.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Kumar Mohapatra said two patients - Tuni Majhi (30) and Jeeta Majhi (30) - are currently being treated in the medicine ICU of SCB MCH and their condition is critical. Condition of the rest four persons is stable.

Earlier, the state government had attributed the deaths to food poisoning caused due to consumption of mango kernel gruel. Awareness drives have been intensified in tribal villages to educate people about the toxic effects of such stuff, officials said.