Odisha's Mancheswar railway station set for Rs 26.85 crore upgrade under Amrit Station initiative

BHUBANESWAR : Mancheswar railway station in the city is set to undergo transformation at an estimated cost of Rs 26.85 crore. It is one of the 57 stations being developed under the Amrit Station initiative.

The initiative aims at improving passenger facilities and enhancing the overall travel experience for the growing number of commuters. Strategically located near the bustling Mancheswar Industrial Estate, the station serves as a critical point of access.

Currently handling 22 trains, the station’s development plan includes a new building spanning 760 sqm, improvement of traffic circulation area of 4,000 sqm with separate entry-exit gates and construction of a 12 metre foot over-bridge.

The station will have additional platform shelters across multiple platforms totalling 45 bays, spacious waiting hall of 180 sqm, four lifts for improved accessibility, premium modular toilets for both male and female besides a well-planned parking area accommodating two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and autos. So far, 35 per cent of the project has been completed.