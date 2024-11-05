SCB Medical College initiates probe into alleged ragging of first-year MBBS student

CUTTACK: A first-year MBBS student of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Monday alleged that he was ragged by one of his seniors in his hostel.

The victim accused a final-year student of ragging him on Sunday night. The first-year student informed the matter to his parents who in turn took up the issue with dean and principal of SCB MCH Prof Lucy Das.

Das said, “No written complaint has been lodged in connection with the alleged ragging incident so far. Though it seems there is no veracity in the allegation, we have taken the issue seriously and launched a probe into it.”

Members of the anti-ragging committee of SCB MCH visited the hostel and spoke to some students. Both the victim and the accused student will be summoned to depose before the committee, she added.

Notably, five fourth-year MBBS students of MKCG MCH at Berhampur were expelled from hostel and barred from entering the campus for six months for allegedly ragging some juniors a few days back.