Social worker sustained serious injuries after miscreants attack him in Bhubaneshwar; probe underway

BHUBANESWAR: A social worker was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants with sharp weapons in Palaspalli area within Airport police limits here on Monday evening.

Police said at least three miscreants arrived on two motorcycles and attacked Siba Srichandan when he was travelling on his two-wheeler. Siba sustained serious injuries in the attack.

On being informed, Airport police reached the spot and shifted the social worker to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh visited AIIMS and met Siba.

“The condition of the injured man is stable. The Airport IIC is present in the hospital and efforts are underway to nab the miscreants,” said Singh.

Police are, however, yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

In a separate incident on the day, an auto-rickshaw driver was attacked by a miscreant near Baramunda bus stand apparently over an incident of road rage. Khandagiri police have launched a probe into the matter.