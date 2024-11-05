Traffic stops in Bhubaneshwar to have solar sheds for commuters

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar will soon get solar sheds at major traffic intersections to protect commuters from the blazing sun during summer and fulfil the electricity requirement of the city’s infrastructure from renewable energy sources.

A proposal to this effect has been submitted by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA).

Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das said, “Initially, we have planned to pilot the project at two major traffic intersections - AG square and Kalinga Hospital Square. After studying their feasibility, these sheds will be installed at other traffic intersections in the city.”

Das said during the summer this year, BMC had installed temporary sheds at traffic intersections to protect commuters from the scorching sun. The civic body was widely appreciated for the initiative. “Subsequently, we decided to go for solar sheds to get rid of the needless expenditure on installing temporary structures every year.”

The sheds will be permanent structures with one-time investment. “Apart from providing shelter to commuters from the sun, the sheds fitted with solar panels on the roof will supply power to street lights on the road medians and other energy infrastructure,” the mayor added.

A BMC official said the sheds will be made climate resilient to make them withstand strong winds. Besides, these structures will be planned in such a way that they don’t affect the proposed metro project.

He said the proposal will also be in line with the ‘Green Energy and Solar City’ plan envisioned by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the state capital. Under the plan, around 42 stretches of the road network have already been identified by the OREDA and TPCODL in coordination with BMC where solar power integration of street lights will be carried out in phases.