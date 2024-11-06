ASI starts repairs on cracks and drainage issues at Shree Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started work on fixing the cracks on Meghanada Prachira and the damages on the boundary wall encircling the Shree Jagannath temple will be permanently repaired soon.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the minister said the issue was discussed with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and ASI and both have started working on fixing the drainage system and cracks. “A permanent action plan has been sought from the ASI and I am sure the damages will be fixed soon,” he said.
The technical team of SJTA led by the OSD (Works) has initiated temporary measures to address the issue. These include correcting the crevices, preventing water seepage and cleaning algae and moss from the affected areas. To address the drainage problem from the Ananda Bazaar side, pipes have been fixed for free flow of waste water.
The ASI officials, on the other hand, said the cracks on Meghanada Prachira are a result of widening of stone blocks due to water seepage. ASI Puri circle head DB Gadnayak said the shrine’s boundary wall is made of dry masonry and there is no mortar used between any of the stones in the 665 ft x 640 ft Meghanada Prachira.
“The stones have become wide over the years and the condition has worsened due to ingress of water. Once the drainage issue is sorted, water ingress will stop. We will then do chemical treatment and fix the cracks with grouting and pointing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Badagrahi Jagannath Swain Mohapatra on Tuesday alleged that the excavation done near the shrine during the BJD government’s Parikrama work is the reason behind the cracks on Meghanada Prachira.