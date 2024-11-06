ASI starts repairs on cracks and drainage issues at Shree Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started work on fixing the cracks on Meghanada Prachira and the damages on the boundary wall encircling the Shree Jagannath temple will be permanently repaired soon.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, the minister said the issue was discussed with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and ASI and both have started working on fixing the drainage system and cracks. “A permanent action plan has been sought from the ASI and I am sure the damages will be fixed soon,” he said.

The technical team of SJTA led by the OSD (Works) has initiated temporary measures to address the issue. These include correcting the crevices, preventing water seepage and cleaning algae and moss from the affected areas. To address the drainage problem from the Ananda Bazaar side, pipes have been fixed for free flow of waste water.