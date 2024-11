BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday ordered an administrative probe by the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) into the death of two women after consuming mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

The chief minister’s order came in the wake of the opposition attack on the BJP government for not supplying rice under National Food Security Act to tribal families of Kandhamal district on time.

While two tribal women died on November 1, six others were hospitalised after consuming mango kernel gruel at Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block. Meanwhile two of the six women have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their health condition worsened.

Majhi also directed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to distribute PDS rice for three months in advance. His directive came after a high-level meeting he chaired at Lok Seva Bhavan where the department informed that the around 40 lakh families are yet to get their quota of ration for October, November and December.