Cyclone aid to farmers in couple of days: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday announced that families affected by cyclonic storm Dana will get compensation within a day or two.

The minister told media persons here that the government has received damage reports from collectors of all the affected districts. The collectors have been asked to distribute the compensation to the affected persons. The state government will provide compensation from its own resources without waiting for central assistance.

Pujari informed that the cyclonic storm, which hit Odisha coast on October 25, has affected over 3.62935 lakh hectare cultivated land. Crop has been damaged in over 1.72356 lakh hectare. More than 33 per cent crop loss will make a farmer eligible for compensation.

The minister further said 16,417 houses estimated at around Rs 21.31 crore have been damaged by the cyclone. The state government has spent over Rs 23.73 crore for relief and restoration measures for the cyclone. Besides, properties worth over Rs 616.19 crore were damaged in the storm. Over 41.04 lakh people of 131 blocks in 14 districts have been affected, he added.

Official sources said the state government is likely to submit a memorandum to the Centre for financial assistance to undertake restoration measures.