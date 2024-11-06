Daha reservoir to be renovated soon for Rs 62 crore, says MLA

BERHAMPUR: The Daha reservoir in Bhanjanagar town of Ganjam district would soon be renovated at a cost of Rs 62 crore, said Bhanjanagar MLA Pradyumna Kumar Nayak.

He said while Rs 56 crore will be spent on desilting the reservoir, the rest of the amount will be utilised for constructing a road on its side.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the renovation project would soon be prepared. After the road on the side of the reservoir is constructed, it would facilitate a shorter route to connect Bhanjanagar with Kandhamal district.

The hill near the reservoir would also be developed. Nayak visited Aurobinda Pitha and addressed a gathering near Daha reservoir.

Later, at a meeting of the Irrigation department, assistant executive engineer P Behera said the reservoir was constructed in 1972 and after its renovation, its water storage capacity would increase and it would benefit farmers of the area.

Recently, Aska MP, Anita Subhadarshini and Sorada MLA Nilamani Bisoi have urged the Centre and state government to renovate Sorada reservoir. The reservoir is vital for irrigating farmland in Ganjam district.