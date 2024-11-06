Denial of information on Rs 247 crore jute bag deal raises brows

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government’s refusal to share data under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on procurement and distribution of jute bags to PDS beneficiaries earlier this year has surprised many.
The jute bags, featuring the logo of ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ having similarity with BJD’s conch symbol, were distributed at an estimated cost of Rs 247 crore in the months leading up to the 2024 General Elections.
The RTI application which sought details such as copies of the agreement with supply agencies, procurement process, purchase order, quantity of bags, district-wise distribution list and names of officers involved in distribution, has been denied on the grounds of confidentiality.
RTI activist Hrudananda Kodamasingh, who filed the application, said he was surprised with the way Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) refused to reply to certain questions citing that the information was confidential, sensitive and personal, and hence cannot be disclosed. Although company secretary-cum-PIO of OSCSC RK Kar informed that Kolkata-based Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd was selected for supply of jute bags and an agreement was signed with the agency on December 21, 2023, he did not provide the copy of the agreement citing commercial confidentiality and trade secrets.
The PIO informed that 1,91,81,234 jute bags were supplied in phased manner to different districts from December 26, 2023 to February 21 this year. The supplier was paid Rs 247,36,64,297 between January and April. However, there was no information on the number of bags distributed (district-wise) and the names of officers involved in distribution of bags.
“How could the names of government officials who work to provide services to people be confidential? It is difficult to believe that the government does not have information about the number of bags that actually arrived and were distributed. This information is being deliberately hidden for the reasons best known to them,” Hrudananda said and demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.
Political analysts claimed that the bags were used as part of an election strategy aimed at boosting BJD’s visibility and influence among PDS beneficiaries. Surprisingly, the current BJP government is yet to take a call on it despite repeated allegations, they said.
Principal secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Vir Vikram Yadav did not respond to calls and messages from TNIE.