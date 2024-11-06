Denial of information on Rs 247 crore jute bag deal raises brows

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government’s refusal to share data under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on procurement and distribution of jute bags to PDS beneficiaries earlier this year has surprised many.

The jute bags, featuring the logo of ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ having similarity with BJD’s conch symbol, were distributed at an estimated cost of Rs 247 crore in the months leading up to the 2024 General Elections.

The RTI application which sought details such as copies of the agreement with supply agencies, procurement process, purchase order, quantity of bags, district-wise distribution list and names of officers involved in distribution, has been denied on the grounds of confidentiality.

RTI activist Hrudananda Kodamasingh, who filed the application, said he was surprised with the way Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) refused to reply to certain questions citing that the information was confidential, sensitive and personal, and hence cannot be disclosed. Although company secretary-cum-PIO of OSCSC RK Kar informed that Kolkata-based Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd was selected for supply of jute bags and an agreement was signed with the agency on December 21, 2023, he did not provide the copy of the agreement citing commercial confidentiality and trade secrets.