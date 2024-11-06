IDCO junior manager under Vigilance scanner for allegedly amassing DA

BHUBANESHWAR: A junior manager (civil) posted in Bhubaneswar Construction Division-II of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) was found in possession of assets worth crores including a four-storeyed building and three high value plots.

On receiving allegations against junior manager Bijay Kumar Udaysingh of amassing disproportionate assets (DA), Vigilance on Wednesday carried out simultaneous searches at the property linked to him.

So far, Udaysingh and his family members have been found in possession of a four-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar’s Rajarani mouza spread over 7,500 sq/ft and worth Rs 3.22 crore, a flat at Balukhand in Puri, two plots in the capital city and one in Khurda district, bank deposits to the tune of Rs 33 lakh, Rs 4.50 lakh cash and other assets.

Sources said the measurement and valuation/assessment of the junior manager’s flat and plots is being carried out by the technical wing of the Vigilance. Even as the searches at the property linked to Udaysingh continue, the anti-corruption agency is examining his other deposits and investments, if any.

On the day, Vigilance carried out searches at six places - Udaysingh's house in Rajarani mouza, a flat in Balukhand, a parental house and a crusher unit at Mundamba village in Jankia, the house of a relative at Samantarapur and his chamber at IDCO office here. “Searches are continuing to ascertain the source of money through which Udaysingh amassed such huge wealth. Further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.