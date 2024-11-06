Nandankanan Express ‘shot at’, window pane damaged

BHUBANESWAR: Panic gripped the passengers of Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express after shots were suspected to have been fired at the moving train in Bhadrak district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am between Bhadrak and Baudpur stations when the train was enroute to Puri. Though no one was injured, a window pane of the guard brake van suffered damage.

An eyewitness among the railway staff reported hearing a loud noise and initially mistook it for pelting of stone by some miscreants. Upon closer inspection, he noticed the shattered window, sparking concerns it may have been the result of a gunshot or other projectile aimed at the train.

“I heard a loud sound and something hitting the coach when the signal was being changed at the traffic gate after the train moved past the south cabin of Bhadrak station. I thought it could be due to pelting of stones. But when I came closer to the door, I saw a person with a pistol like object and smoke emanating from it,” a railway staff Mahendra Behera told mediapersons.