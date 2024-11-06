NTPC gears up for Darlipali expansion amid protests

ROURKELA: NTPC has initiated steps for stage II expansion of its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project (DSTPP) in Lefripada block of Sundargarh district amid protests from a section of affected persons led by Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh.
The stage II expansion envisages addition of another 800 MW unit to the plant and for this a public hearing was conducted by the regional office of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) at Raidihi on Monday. However, the public hearing was boycotted by the MLA and a section of the affected villagers over various demands.
Opinions of stakeholders were recorded as per the normal procedure at the hearing. Before leaving the venue, the MLA said two units of DSTPP started generating 1,600 MW power in 2019 when an ash pond was constructed near Bodumala and Alupada in violation of guidelines. He said the fly ash generated from the pond is causing massive air, water and land pollution which is adversely affecting the health and livelihood of residents of peripheral villages.
NTPC had started acquiring land for its DSTPP around 12 years back but promises of ensuring adequate local development including roads, street lighting and safe drinking water have not been kept yet. Singh said NTPC has miserably failed to keep its promise of providing 80 jobs to local youths. He said NTPC should first curb pollution, address the pending rehabilitation and resettlement issues of land losers and fulfil its old promises in letter and spirit only then it would be allowed to expand the unit.
The MLA alleged protocol was not followed at the public hearing venue and claimed despite his presence, his name was not included in the introductory speech. Singh said he was asked to sit with the public, while the OSPCB regional officer and ADM were seated on the stage during the hearing, adding he felt offended and would draw the attention of the house committee to it for appropriate action.
Meanwhile, Sundargarh ADM (Revenue) Abhimanyu Majhi said as per procedure the public opinion for expansion of the DSTPP were recorded and collected and would be sent to the government for further action.