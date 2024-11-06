NTPC gears up for Darlipali expansion amid protests

ROURKELA: NTPC has initiated steps for stage II expansion of its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project (DSTPP) in Lefripada block of Sundargarh district amid protests from a section of affected persons led by Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh.

The stage II expansion envisages addition of another 800 MW unit to the plant and for this a public hearing was conducted by the regional office of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) at Raidihi on Monday. However, the public hearing was boycotted by the MLA and a section of the affected villagers over various demands.

Opinions of stakeholders were recorded as per the normal procedure at the hearing. Before leaving the venue, the MLA said two units of DSTPP started generating 1,600 MW power in 2019 when an ash pond was constructed near Bodumala and Alupada in violation of guidelines. He said the fly ash generated from the pond is causing massive air, water and land pollution which is adversely affecting the health and livelihood of residents of peripheral villages.