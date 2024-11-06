Shanti Stupa themed control room of ORMAS at Balijatra

CUTTACK: The state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) will set up its control room replicating the Dhauli Shanti Stupa at Balijatra this year.

Construction of the theme-based control room is underway in full swing. The structure will have three office rooms, coordination and information centre besides a conference hall for conducting workshops and meetings. It will come up in the middle of the Pallishree Mela.

Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout said, “The control room draws inspiration from the historic Dhauli Shanti Stupa which symbolises Odisha’s ancient legacy of peace and non-violence. Built at the site where Emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism after the Kalinga War, this theme-based control room will underscore the Pallishree Mela’s dedication to cultural harmony and unity.”