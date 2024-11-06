Shanti Stupa themed control room of ORMAS at Balijatra

CUTTACK: The state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) will set up its control room replicating the Dhauli Shanti Stupa at Balijatra this year.
Construction of the theme-based control room is underway in full swing. The structure will have three office rooms, coordination and information centre besides a conference hall for conducting workshops and meetings. It will come up in the middle of the Pallishree Mela.
Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout said, “The control room draws inspiration from the historic Dhauli Shanti Stupa which symbolises Odisha’s ancient legacy of peace and non-violence. Built at the site where Emperor Ashoka embraced Buddhism after the Kalinga War, this theme-based control room will underscore the Pallishree Mela’s dedication to cultural harmony and unity.”
At least 500 stalls will be set up at the national-level Mela to showcase an exceptional array of handloom, handicrafts, local foods and spices, capturing the soul of rural Odisha. It will bring together artisans and craftsmen from across India, he said.
Apart from ORMAS, 14 government departments will participate in the Mela including the District Industries Centre (DIC), Handloom and Handicrafts department, Mission Shakti and others. “These collaborations aim to enhance public awareness on government initiatives that support rural artisans, women self-help groups and producers’ groups across the state,” Rout added.
Last year, the ORMAS control room at Balijatra replicated the iconic Sun temple at Konark.