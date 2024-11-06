Tara Tarini temple atop Kumari hill in Odisha's Ganjam district looted

BEHAMPUR: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and cash from Tara Tarini Temple atop Kumari hill in Ganjam district, police said on Wednesday.

The miscreants entered the temple in Purusottampur village by breaking the metal grills and locks. They looted several silver and gold ornaments and valuable items, including the crown of the deity and a ceremonial umbrella. They also broke the locks of the donation box and decamped with cash.

Executive officer of the temple board TK Reddy said the temple was closed at about 10 pm on Tuesday. When the servitors reached the temple in the morning, they found the locks and grills broken. "They have looted ornaments and many valuable items," he said.