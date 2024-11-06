Unplanned sustainable energy shift to cost Odisha 9.3 lakh jobs: Study

It stated that the state’s GHG emissions have increased at a compound annual growth rate of over 5.6 per cent in the last one decade and is projected to reach about 665 MMTCO2e by 2035-36 in a business-as-usual scenario. Coal-based power plants and the steel sector contribute 84 per cent of Odisha’s total emissions. The state’s per capita emission of 6.9 tonne is also more than double the country’s average of 2.8 tonne. And even if the state’s GSDP grows at eight per cent with a 45 per cent reduction in emission intensity from the 2005 level, it will still be around 493 MMTCO2e.

The report underlined the state needs a fair and inclusive shift towards a low-carbon economy that considers the needs of all people affected by the transition. “We have to be progressive as we move with the times. However, it has to be a collective effort as we cannot ignore those who are going to be affected in this transition,” said deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo while releasing the report.

Energy secretary Hemant Sharma said the justice in Just Transition has to be about the people whose jobs will be impacted. Accordingly, it should be done in a planned manner.

“The state needs to develop a comprehensive Just Transition policy guiding green investments in fossil fuel dependent districts, strengthening the ecosystem for skilling and jobs and mobilises finances,” said president and CEO of iFOREST Chandra Bhushan.