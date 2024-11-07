MLA seeks probe into 50 per cent commission demand by SDO in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: After an audio clip of a conversation between a lady SDO of the Works department and a contractor over 50 per cent commission for clearing bills for construction and maintenance of public property went viral, Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das urged the Vigilance to act on it swiftly.

As per reports, in the telephonic conversation, the lady SDO can be heard reportedly demanding a 50 per cent commission for clearing bills for construction of the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) building and maintenance of Naba Krushna Chaudhury stadium.

During the conversation, the SDO allegedly claimed that the bills had been processed and signed by her, and the payment would be done once the commission is received. She also advises the contractor to keep the matter confidential. Das urged the Vigilance and Works minister to take immediate action against the SDO. While the names of the contractor and the lady SDO have not been officially confirmed, Das alleged the latter is an in-charge Electrical SDO.

He demanded an inquiry and requested disciplinary action against the SDO, suggesting her transfer to a location over 500 km away from Jagatsinghpur.

DSP Anupama Sahu said, “We cannot initiate an inquiry as Vigilance is responsible for investigating such incidents.”