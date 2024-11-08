ASI to undertake water damage repairs for Shree Jagannath temple's boundary wall

BHUBANESWAR: Stones in Meghanada Prachira, the boundary wall of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri, will be replaced if substantial damages due to percolation of water are witnessed.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Puri circle has decided to repair the damages in the wall after Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) completes its drainage and water tightening work currently underway within the shrine premises. If required, the damaged stones will be replaced.

One of the most important elements of the 12th century shrine, Meghanada Prachira has been witnessing water ingress since the last few months due to a dilapidated drainage system, particularly in the east (Ananda Bazaar) and west directions. Made up of both khondalite and sandstones (distributed across the wall at plinth level), the boundary wall’s dimension is 665 ft x 640 ft.

The Puri circle has written to DG, ASI seeking permission for the work. As water ingress for a longer period can affect porosity of the wall and has already caused biological growth and dampness, the national conservation authority plans for chemical treatment of the wall on both east and west sides after pointing, grouting and joint sealing to fix the damages.

ASI officials said chemical treatment of Meghanada Prachira was done last year too. On the cracks that have surfaced on the wall, they said it is because of natural wear and tear of the stones due to ageing. “The wall is built with dry masonry and there is no mortar between the stones. It is normal for the gap between stones to become wide over the years and the water ingress has only hastened the process,” said an official.

He added that after water tightening work by the SJTA, another survey will be conducted to check how many stones have been damaged and if required, they will be replaced with new ones.

Earlier this week, waste water from Ananda Bazaar within the temple premises was seen seeping through cracks of the wall. Algae growth is visible on certain sections of the wall that encircle the temple complex.

Currently, SJTA has stopped water seepage and put a concrete drainage system in place at Ananda Bazaar and west side of the temple.