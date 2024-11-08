College student gang-raped for several days; boyfriend, minor among six held in Odisha's Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a ghastly incident, a 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend and five others for several days in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said on Friday.

The incident that took place during Dussehra time last month, and only came to light after the girl complained to Badambadi police station a couple of days back. Police have arrested six persons, including the victim's boyfriend, a cafe owner and a minor boy.

Police sources said, the victim, a Plus III Commerce student, was invited by her boyfriend to celebrate her birthday during Dussehra.

Accordingly, the victim had come to a café at Kathagada Sahi under Purighat police station where after celebrating her birthday, the guy reportedly established a physical relation with her.

"Her boyfriend, with the help of the owner of the café, secretly captured some of their obscene acts in his phone. They allegedly used the videos to blackmail the girl and raped her repeatedly. Four others including a minor boy and the boyfriend's friends also joined in the crime," police said.

Although initially the victim did not disclose the matter to anyone out of fear, she went to the police station and sought the arrest of the accused as she could not bear the sexual abuse anymore.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 3 of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, Sections 70, 351 and 296 of the BNS and Section 67(A) of the IT Act in Badambadi police station.

"Six accused persons have been arrested after preliminary investigation. Mobile phones of all the accused persons have been seized. All the videos will be sent to state forensic laboratory for necessary verification," said Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena.