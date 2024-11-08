Couple robbed at gunpoint in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Three unidentified miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman and the office bag from her husband at gunpoint near their house in CDA Sector-9 here on Wednesday night.

According to the FIR filed in Markat Nagar police station, lawyer Sidharth Shankar Mallik had gone to his chamber at Chhatra Bazaar in the morning after leaving his wife Sujata and daughter in his father-in-law’s house at Mangalabag.

After finishing work, he reached Mangalabag and picked up his wife and daughter at around 11.15 pm. The trio was returning home in a scooter when they were stopped near their house by three bike-borne miscreants.

When one of the miscreants tried to snatch his wife’s gold chain, Mallik resisted leading to a scuffle between the duo. Subsequently, another miscreant took out a revolver and threatened to kill him. After snatching the gold chain and Mallick’s office bag, the miscreants fled from the spot.

A senior police officer said basing on the FIR, a case was registered under section 309 (6) of BNS and section 25 of the Arms Act. “We are verifying the CCTV footage and hopeful of identifying and apprehending the miscreants involved in the case,” he added.