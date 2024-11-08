Leased land not utilised properly will be reclaimed: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will reclaim the leased land from agencies and institutions who fail to utilise it appropriately, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting of his department, Pujari asked officials concerned to identify the institutions that have failed to use leased land and take necessary action. He also stressed identification of homeless and landless people so that they can be covered under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Vasundhara Yojana in which the state government provides up to 10 decimal land to homesteadless families.

Pujari also asked revenue officials to expedite the process of issuing land pattas to schools and declaring new revenue villages by the end of December. He asked them to complete the pending mutation cases in the tehsils within the stipulated time.

The department will also expedite process to fill up the vacancies and issue domicile, caste and other certificates in a time-bound manner.