Low conviction rate in crime against women a worry: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday emphasised the need for expeditious disposal of cases of crime against women pending in different police stations and courts to ensure speedy justice and improve the low rate of conviction which is still in single digit in the state.

Addressing a sensitisation programme organised by the Law department to create awareness about the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister said the state government will consider setting up of more special courts if needed to fast track cases of atrocities against women.

Coming down heavily on the previous BJD government for the abysmally low conviction rate, the chief minister said that law was not allowed to take its course as it lacked the willpower to enforce it.

Majhi said the NCRB data of 2022 put the state into shame as the conviction rate in women-related violence cases in Odisha was 9.3 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, while it was 70.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 68 per cent in Mizoram and 60.9 per cent in Bihar.

“This will not be allowed to continue further. I have stated in the Assembly that culprits should either reform else the government has many options to bring them to the right path. I have instructed district collectors and superintendents of police to expedite pending cases of violence against women in various police stations, courts, and ensure convictions. I will request the Law Minister to prioritize this task and consider setting up special courts if needed,” the chief minister said.

He further said that the newly-legislated criminal and penal codes have provisions for those who have committed minor offences to perform community service instead of sending them to jail. This will not only reduce overcrowding in prisons but also provide an opportunity to first-time offenders to reform themselves. He urged the law enforcement authorities to keep this in mind while dealing with people who are not professional criminals.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and former member commissioner of the Odisha Information Commission Jagadananda also highlighted different aspects of the the new laws implemented from July 1 this year.

Representatives of civil society, women and child development workers, right to information activists, para-legal activists, anti-trafficking workers and law students participated in the awareness programme.