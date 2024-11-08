Odisha DGP vows to end Naxalism by 2026

MALKANGIRI: Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania along with DIG (Operations) Akhileshvar Singh on Thursday visited Border Security Force (BSF) company operating base at Gorasetu in Swabhiman Anchal.

Khurania interacted with BSF officers and took stock of security scenario in the region. Addressing mediapersons at the district police office, he said Odisha police will end the Maoist menace in the state by March, 2026, the deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. To achieve this objective, security forces are tightening their grip on Naxalites.

During his visit to Malkangiri district which comes under Odisha Police’s South Western Range (SWR), Khurania held discussions with officers of Central Armed Police Forces, Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force deployed in the region to ascertain the problems faced by security forces in fighting Maoists and ways to address such issues.

Khurania said all government development projects are being implemented in Swabhiman Anchal and peace prevails in the region. Farmers can cultivate their land and businessmen able to operate freely. People of Swabhiman Anchal are living in peace and committed to ensure peace in the region prevails, he said.

The DGP said ganja was never cultivated in Odisha and the Maoists started the trend. But joint raids by personnel of excise, forest and revenue departments has contained the menace to a great extent. “We are committed to end ganja cultivation and trade in the state,” he said. Khurania later chaired a review meeting with Malkangiri in-charge SP Rohit Verma, senior police and BSF officers at the district police office. The DGP will leave for Koraput on Friday.