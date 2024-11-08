Odisha Human Rights Commission demands action to prevent mango kernel deaths in Kandhamal

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Thursday asked the state government to take immediate remedial measures to prevent further occurrence of mango kernel deaths which took place in Kandhamal district recently.

In response to a petition, the OHRC said steps should be taken by the government to free tribal people in Kandhamal and other areas from hunger so that they do not consume mango kernel in future.

Referring to the complaints filed before it and different reports, the commission said it appears that they were not provided with rice under the Food Security Act though they had ration cards. This forced them use mango kernel as food.

The commission further said the right to food, an important facet of fundamental rights, has been infringed. It issued notice to the secretaries of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Health departments besides the collector of Kandhamal to submit separate reports on the incident by December 20.

Last week, two tribal women had died after consuming mango kernel gruel at Mandipanka village in Kandhamal.