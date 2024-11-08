Orissa HC stays recruitment process for OCCL senior accountant

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to Odisha Construction Corporation Limited (OCCL) on a petition challenging the recruitment process for the post of senior accountant in the state PSU.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi fixed November 27 for consideration of the issue raised in the petition along with OCCL’s reply.

“As an interim measure, it is directed that further proceeding in the recruitment process for the post of Senior Accountant pursuant to the advertisement dated 05.01.2024 and operation of the notice (select list) dated 01.11.2024 shall remain stayed till next date of listing of this matter,” Justice Panigrahi specified in the November 5 order.

Pradeep Behera and three others, who are working as junior accountants in OCCL, filed the petition. Representing them, advocate Avijit Patnaik argued that the advertisement inviting applications for the senior accountant posts was published without considering the case of junior accountants eligible for being promoted to the post.