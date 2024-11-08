Sambalpur set to become modern city, says Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: The state government has initiated efforts to develop Sambalpur as a modern city, said Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his visit to the city on Thursday.

He said the city will have better sanitation, health services and other amenities. “It is our responsibility to develop Sambalpur into a modern city,” the minister said.

Upon his arrival, Pradhan visited Samaleswari temple and participated in a Deepavali Bandhu Milan organised by Khetrajpur Nagarik Manch. He also performed rituals of Chhath Puja and Anla Navami. He said since the population of Sambalpur is expected to grow significantly by 2050, it has been planned to set up a water plant with a capacity of 200 million litre in the city.

WATCO has been given responsibility for preparing the primary DPR for the project. Discussions have also been held with the state Rural Development, Panchayatiraj and Drinking Water minister and the department’s secretary in this regard. This apart, new ideas have been proposed to solve the problems of drainage, sewerage, road widening, street lights and cleanliness in the city.

A ring road is also being planned in the city. The Central government has started work on improvement of three railway stations in the city including Sambalpur Road, Hirakud and Sambalpur City, he said. During his visit, the Union minister also visited Jagannath temple and Rani Sati Dadi temple in Khetrajpur.