Village courts to be set up in every block: Law minister Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Thursday said Gram Nyayalayas (village courts) will be set up in every block of the state for speedy delivery of justice in the rural areas.

“The state government has decided to establish Gram Nyayalayas in all blocks to provide justice to people at their doorsteps,” said the minister at an awareness programme on Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He said earlier permission was granted to open six Gram Nyayalayas in the state. Now it will be expanded to all blocks in phases. This will reduce the number of cases pending in different courts. The pressure on the judicial system will be reduced while the general public will get speedy and affordable justice at their doorsteps. This initiative will resolve many issues at the grassroots level through mediation, reducing litigation, he said.

The Gram Nyayalaya has power to adjudicate both criminal and civil suits, claims and disputes. The Gram Nyayalaya Act was enacted in parliament on December 22, 2008 came into effect on October 2, 2009.