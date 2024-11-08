WCD secretary reviews women’s welfare schemes, promises action on pending benefits in Odisha's Gajapati

PARALAKHEMUND: Principal secretary to the Women and Child Development Department Subha Sarma on Thursday wrapped up her two-day visit to Gajapati district during which she reviewed the implementation and impact of government schemes and initiatives aimed at welfare and women’s empowerment.

Sarma held interactive discussions with members of various self-help groups (SHGs), women and government officials. She inspected the functioning of key facilities, including educational institutions, community health centers, anganwadis, women skill development centres, Mission Shakti cafes. The visit aimed to ensure these establishments are operating smoothly and delivering essential services effectively.

Sarma also engaged with women beneficiaries of Subhadra scheme to confirm if they had received the allocated funds and how they were utilising them. For those who reported not receiving the funds, she assured prompt action, promising that left-out beneficiaries would receive the money soon. Beneficiaries also shared how they had utilised the funds for for starting various businesses. Gajapati Collector Bijay Kumar Dash accompanied Sarma during the visit.