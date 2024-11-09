40 tonne white quartz stone seized, six held in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: A team of forest officials with the help of residents of Motu seized 40 tonne white quartz stone worth around crores of rupees from two Hyva trucks near Redipal village.

Six persons were arrested in this connection. The residents of Motu had informed the Forest department about illegal mining in Pusuguda reserve forest area and possible illegal transportation of white quartz stones by mafia from Andhra Pradesh late on Thursday night.

Motu forest range officer Rashmi Ranjan Swain told The New Indian Express he had received inputs regarding illegal mining activity in Pusuguda reserve forest and a trap was laid by forest staff to nab the offenders. At around 4 am on Friday, the staff seized the stone and arrested the six persons. A JCB and a motorcycle were also seized during the operation.

Swain said five of the accused are from Andhra Pradesh and one from Bihar. He said the stone was probably being transported to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.