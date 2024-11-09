Conduct alcohol test of Mo Bus drivers from Saturday: Orissa HC tells CRUT

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over reckless driving of Mo Buses in Cuttack city, the Orissa High Court has directed strict implementation of breath analyser tests of drivers not only at starting points but also randomly on the way.

The bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh also instructed the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) agency to take immediate steps to run smaller buses inside the city and the bigger ones on the Ring Road.

The special bench constituted by the court to deal with suo motu PILs on civic problems in Cuttack had taken up the issue of reckless driving after a woman lost her life recently in an accident caused by a Mo Bus.

The bench said, the breath analyser tests should start from Saturday. “The records of such tests conducted shall be uploaded in the portal of CRUT and placed before this Court on the next date (December 5),” it ordered.

In Cuttack city, 94 Mo Buses are plying on 21 routes. As many as 200 minor and major accidents have been reported against Mo Bus so far in 2024.