DEOs in Odisha asked to follow norms for sanction of house advance

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all the district education officers (DEOs) to follow guidelines issued by the Finance department while forwarding proposals by teachers for house-building advances.

With the government receiving several applications which do not adhere to the prescribed guidelines, the DEOs were asked to make the documentation process error-free. They were also asked to streamline the process for teachers and other Group C and D staff who plan to build or purchase homes.

The Directorate of Secondary Education directed the DEOs to seek information about requirements for land purchases, construction on existing land and the purchase of ready-built houses from the applicants.

For new land purchases, they have to now submit land details, cost agreements with sellers, and other relevant documents. For house construction on existing land, the first installment requires a copy of the record of rights (ROR) of the homestead land, an approved plan by the rural or urban authority, and a detailed estimate countersigned by an executive engineer. The second installment requires a utilisation certificate for the first installment.

In the case of purchasing ready-built houses, the first installment requires an allotment letter from the builder or a consent letter from a private seller, along with a draft agreement deed, surety bond and an undertaking to mortgage the house. The second installment of house building advance requires a payment receipt from the seller for the first installment.