Farmers in western Odisha launch ‘Garjan Samavesh’ over host of issues

BARGARH: Farmers of Bargarh under the banner of Rajbodasambar Krushak Sangathan on Friday launched ‘Garjan Samavesh’ from Padampur sub-division to draw the attention of the state government towards their problems and those concerning western Odisha.

The farmers took out a rally around Padampur and later held a public meeting at Goru Bazaar in the town. The demands of the farmers include impartial irrigation to agricultural land, fixing of crop price as per recommendations of Swaminathan Committee, waiver of debts, no deduction during paddy procurement, lifting of paddy within 48 hours of dumping the stock in the market yard, marketing and cold storage facilities for vegetables, marketing system for minor forest produce and allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for the elderly.

This apart, the farmers demanded posting of adequate teachers and doctors in the district, 300 units of free electricity and waiver of electricity charges for agricultural purposes, disconnection of forcefully installed ‘smart meters’ in different blocks of Bargarh district, inclusion of Sambalpuri language in the Constitution of India, separate state status for western Odisha districts and district status for Padampur.

As per the farmers, paddy is cultivated on over 2.20 lakh hectare land in Bargarh which is also known as the rice bowl of the state. This apart, millet is cultivated on 2,000 hectares, pulses on 50,000 hectare, oil seeds on 16,000 hectare, cotton on 5000 hectare, pepper and ginger on 5,000 hectare and vegetables on 50,000 hectare in the district. Around 2 lakh farmers and 2.5 lakh agricultural labourers work only during monsoon in the district and need government support.

This apart, irrigation of farm land, affordable quality seeds, agricultural machinery and markets, cold storage, relief from natural calamities and an agricultural industry will make the country as well as the farmers prosperous. “In the last elections, as a result of our organisation’s long-term agitation, all political parties raised the issue of farmers,”said farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra. He said Rajbodasambar Krushak Sangathan is an impartial, independent farmers’ organisation. In the coming days, similar demonstrations will be held in other blocks of the district.