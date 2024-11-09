Forest department frets as 140 elephants move into Mayurbhanj from West Bengal

BARIPADA: In Mayurbhanj, forest field staff and their seniors are burning midnight oil with 140-strong elephant herds out there in Baripada and Karanjia divisions. Yes, it’s winter and that time of the year.

A herd of 121 elephants is keeping the Baripada forest division busy. Having arrived from West Bengal in smaller groups, the large-bodied animals are feasting on paddy crops in Baripada, Morada and Rashgovindpur ranges during the day-time and resting in the vast expanse of sal forests of the Similipal landscape.

Their sheer number has sent the division on an overdrive to keep watch on them 24x7 to ward off man-animal conflict. At least 625 ‘gaja sathis’ (elephant trackers), and 120 protection staff besides forest guards and foresters have been pressed into service. Then there is a control room which works round-the-clock.

Every year, elephants take the corridors from West Bengal through Baripada, Badasahi and travel as far as Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary during the winters when the harvesting season nears. Food and foraging grounds apart, forest officials say the pachyderms have sensed the regions in Odisha are safer for delivering their babies which is why they make a beeline for this part of the country.

The 121-member herd in Baripada division consists of 39 tuskers and 47 females apart from 35 calves spread across forest six ranges such as Kaptipada, Bangriposhi, Deuli, Betnoti, Rashgovindpur and Baripada. Highest concentration, this year, has been in Betnoti where 64 elephants are camping.