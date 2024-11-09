Government recruitment agencies to be strengthened: Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated the process to strengthen its recruitment agencies and cut down involvement of private agencies in conduct of examinations to government posts, said Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari on Friday.

The minister’s statement came in the wake of allegations against the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) over large-scale irregularities in conduct of common recruitment examinations.

Addressing media persons here, Pujari said efforts will be made to strengthen OPSC, OSSSC and SSB, both infrastructure and manpower-wise, to conduct all government recruitment examinations in a transparent manner.

“Earlier, recruitment was done by government agencies. But in the last few years, they began outsourcing the job to third party agencies. This is where the problem started because private agencies were free to conduct the examinations in whatever manner they wanted,” he said.

Stating that it is a worrying trend, the minister admitted that the recent irregularities in conduct of examinations need to be thoroughly investigated.